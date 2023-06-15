NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Tonight is heavy on 8 districts of Gujarat! Will a storm come..will create havoc?

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Tonight is very heavy on the coastal areas of Gujarat. Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is going to hit the coast in Jakhau, Gujarat in just a short while. But even before the storm hit the coast, the situation has started deteriorating in many districts including Kutch, Mandvi, Dwarak, Porbandar, Jamnagar and Valsad. Winds are blowing at hurricane speed, it is raining heavily.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
play icon5:1
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
play icon8:34
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
play icon3:34
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
Baat Pate Ki: India will beat the storm! Will tonight be cut?
play icon9:54
Baat Pate Ki: India will beat the storm! Will tonight be cut?
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook
play icon3:31
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
play icon5:1
Taal Thok Ke: Zee News reporter amidst the waves of the storm, see the mind-blowing pictures!
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
play icon8:34
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
play icon3:34
Biparjoy Cyclone Makes A Landfall In Gujarat, Heavy Rainfall And Storm Lashes Over the Coastal Cities
Baat Pate Ki: India will beat the storm! Will tonight be cut?
play icon9:54
Baat Pate Ki: India will beat the storm! Will tonight be cut?
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook
play icon3:31
Karnataka: Chapters on KB Hedgewar, Savitribai Phule to be added again in school textbook
Baat Pate Ki,Cyclone Biparjoy Destruction Live,Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates,Orange Alert In Mumubai,High Alert On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Big Breaking News On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Destruction Due To Cyclone Biparjoy Live,live cyclone tracking,Gujarat,Cyclone Biparjoy In Mumbai,cyclone biparjoy live location,cyclone biparjoy in gujarat,Kachchh,Porbandar,Red Alert In Gujarat On Cyclone Biparjoy Live,Cyclone Biparjoy,cyclone in karachi,pakistan cyclone,IMD,