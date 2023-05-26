NewsVideos
Baat Pate Ki: Where was Sengol lost after 1947

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates the new Parliament House to the nation on May 28, a historical tradition will be revived along with it and Sengol will be installed in the new Parliament House.

