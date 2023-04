videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Who started the fire in Bihar?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

Violence flared up in Bengal and Bihar on the occasion of Ram Navami. The rioters indulged in stone pelting and arson and many people were seriously injured in this incident. After all, who started the fire in Bihar's Nalanda?