videoDetails

Baba Dhirendra Shastri's divine darbar cancelled due to heavy rush

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Today was the third day of the divine court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Patna, Bihar, but the program was postponed due to the influx of devotees. Know how this program will be done now?