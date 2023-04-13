NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baba Ramdev makes big claim over 2024 elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has given a big statement regarding the Lok Sabha Elections to be held in 2024 and has also lashed out at the opposition.

All Videos

North Korea launches ballistic missile test again
0:38
North Korea launches ballistic missile test again
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Sneakers sold for whopping $2.2 million
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Sneakers sold for whopping $2.2 million
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Can This Hatchback-Crossover Compete Against SUVs?
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Can This Hatchback-Crossover Compete Against SUVs?
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Walkaround: AMG Goes Hybrid!
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Walkaround: AMG Goes Hybrid!
Mafia Atiq and brother Ashraf to appear in CJM court today
3:22
Mafia Atiq and brother Ashraf to appear in CJM court today

Trending Videos

0:38
North Korea launches ballistic missile test again
Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Sneakers sold for whopping $2.2 million
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review: Can This Hatchback-Crossover Compete Against SUVs?
2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Walkaround: AMG Goes Hybrid!
3:22
Mafia Atiq and brother Ashraf to appear in CJM court today
Ramdev,Baba Ramdev,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,Election 2024,Lok Sabha election,2024 Election,2024 Lok Sabha election,loksabha election 2024,bjp in loksabha elections 2024,lok sabha elections 2024 update,2024 elections,2024 election prediction,lok sabha election 2024 survey,2024 lok sabha election prediction,lok sabha election 2024 prediction,loksabha elections 2024,2024 loksabha elections,lok sabha chunav 2024,