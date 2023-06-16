NewsVideos
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Yogguru Baba Ramdev has made a big comment on Uniform Civil Code. Commenting on the UCC, he said, 'There should be equal law for all'.

