Badhir News: Mamata Banerjee reaches SC in teacher recruitment case

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Badhir News: Chief Minister of West Bengal has reached the Supreme Court in the teacher recruitment scam case. Let us tell you that earlier Mamata Banerjee had received a big blow from the High Court in this matter. Now the teacher recruitment scam case has reached the Supreme Court.

