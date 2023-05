videoDetails

Bageshwar Dham Baba's Katha for the last day in Patna, posters blackened

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

Today is the last day of the story of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Patna. Meanwhile, some people blackened the posters with Baba's story and wrote abusive words like 420 and thief. This raises the question that why the opposition to Baba who came to Patna to do Katha?