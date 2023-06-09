NewsVideos
Bahanaga High School Children in panic after Balasore train accident

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
Odisha Coromandel Express Accident: After the Coromandel train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the children of Bahanaga school are in panic. Tell that after the accident the dead bodies were kept in the school which has now been removed but still the parents are shying away from sending the children to the school.

