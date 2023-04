videoDetails

Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Project Tiger completes 50 years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi has released the population of tigers. The number of tigers in the country is 3167. Earlier: PM Modi reached Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Safari Look PM Modi visited Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve today.