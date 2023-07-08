trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632756
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bengal Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari's big statement on violence - Bengal's situation is worse than Manipur

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Bengal Breaking: On violence, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the situation in Bengal is worse than Manipur. He said that the Honorable Governor made a big mistake by appointing Rajeev Sinha as the State Election Commissioner.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok ke: TMC spokesperson said – Violence is happening where BJP is strong
play icon8:25
Taal Thok ke: TMC spokesperson said – Violence is happening where BJP is strong
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
play icon9:27
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
play icon6:39
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
play icon5:5
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
play icon7:44
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok ke: TMC spokesperson said – Violence is happening where BJP is strong
play icon8:25
Taal Thok ke: TMC spokesperson said – Violence is happening where BJP is strong
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
play icon9:27
TMC spokesperson said- BJP, governor and CPI are responsible for the violence in Bengal
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
play icon6:39
'Festival' of democracy at gunpoint in Bengal! Who is responsible for election violence?
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
play icon5:5
Heavy rain wreaks havoc in the country from the mountains to the plains
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
play icon7:44
Madhya Pradesh: Respectful politics on Su-Su scandal, a cover-up on atrocities in Shiv 'Raj'.
TMC,bengal panchayat election,BJP,Mamta Banerjee,bengal panchayat election,Bengal violence,bengal panchayat election,congress on violence,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,bengal panchayat election,Suvendu Adhikari,TMC,State Election Commissioner,Zee News,Bengal violence,Anurag Thakur,Mamta Banerjee,Zee News,Rahul Gandhi,bengal violence news,panchayat election 2023 voting,tmc congress clash,Bengal firing,Bengal firing news,Bomb,Bengal violence,tmc vs cpim,panchayat election 2023,BJP,Rahul Sinha,TMC,Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal panchayat election,panchayat election 2023,police lathicharge,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,,