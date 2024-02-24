trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724478
Bengal Breaking: TMC again talks about contesting elections alone

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
There is again news of tension between Congress and TMC. TMC leader Derek O'Brien said that there is no change in our stance of contesting elections. The party will contest alone on all the seats of West Bengal and some seats of Assam.

