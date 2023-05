videoDetails

Bhagwant Mann targets BJP on ordinance issue!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the central government's ordinance related to the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is 'unconstitutional'. Targeting Bhagwant Mann on the issue of ordinance, he said that BJP is the murderer of democracy.