Bharat ratna award 2024: PM Modi Announces Bharat Ratna For Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao, MS Swaminathan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
In a momentous declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets that Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu, along with Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan, is to be honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award. This recognition celebrates the profound impact of these leaders on India's political, economic, and agricultural landscapes, solidifying their enduring legacies.

