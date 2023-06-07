NewsVideos
videoDetails

Big murder case in Lucknow court! Fierce clash between Lucknow Police and lawyers

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari News: An incident like the Atik murder case has happened in the Lucknow court. The shooter of West UP and Mukhtar Ansari gang has been shot dead in the court. The young man dressed as a lawyer shot the notorious criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva. Lawyers have started an uproar regarding the security issue.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
1:31
Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
1:45
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
Mukhtar Ansari will end like 'Atiq'! Shooter 'Jiva' murdered in court
3:47
Mukhtar Ansari will end like 'Atiq'! Shooter 'Jiva' murdered in court
Violence in Maharashtra! 'Aurangzeb's children'...'Fadnavis' warning to miscreants!
5:20
Violence in Maharashtra! 'Aurangzeb's children'...'Fadnavis' warning to miscreants!
Conversion of 5 Hindu kids from online gaming!
4:9
Conversion of 5 Hindu kids from online gaming!

Trending Videos

1:31
Mukhtar Ansari's Close Aide, Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva Shot Dead In Lucknow Court
1:45
Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Intensifies Into Severe Storm; IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
3:47
Mukhtar Ansari will end like 'Atiq'! Shooter 'Jiva' murdered in court
5:20
Violence in Maharashtra! 'Aurangzeb's children'...'Fadnavis' warning to miscreants!
4:9
Conversion of 5 Hindu kids from online gaming!
Breaking News,gangster sanjeev jeeva murder at lucknow court,sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeeva murder live,shooter sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeeva gang,sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jiva murder live,cm yogi on sanjeev jiva murder,sanjeev jeewa,sanjeev jeeva gangster,amit bhura shooter sanjeev jeeva,sanjeev jeewa gang,sanjeev jeeva murder,sanjeev jeeva murder in lucknow,gangster sanjeev jeev murdered,sanjeev jeeva shot dead at lucknow court,lucknow court murder news today,