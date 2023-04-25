हिन्दी
Big news on Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 25, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
The manhunt has intensified for the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the absconding wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Police is conducting raids at many places.
1:55
CM Yogi's last warning to 'criminals', gave a big statement on Mafia Raj
2:16
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Police search operation continues in Atiq Ahmed's office
Archaeologists unearth mummy over 1,000 years old in Peru
Kedarnath temple opens to pilgrims; yatra postponed owing to inclement weather; check details
14:58
Shaista Parveen suspected to be hiding in Prayagraj, close relatives revealed
1:55
CM Yogi's last warning to 'criminals', gave a big statement on Mafia Raj
2:16
Umesh Pal Murder Case: Police search operation continues in Atiq Ahmed's office
Archaeologists unearth mummy over 1,000 years old in Peru
Kedarnath temple opens to pilgrims; yatra postponed owing to inclement weather; check details
14:58
Shaista Parveen suspected to be hiding in Prayagraj, close relatives revealed
