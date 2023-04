videoDetails

Big relief to Delhi-NCR after Mumbai, CNG-PNG prices reduce in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

After Mumbai, now the price of CNG and PNG has come down in Delhi as well. The new prices came into effect from 6 am today. Prices also fell in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.