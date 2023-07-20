trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638120
Big update surfaced on UCC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
Big news has come out on UCC. According to sources, the UCC bill will not come in the monsoon session. The UCC bill is not on the agenda of the government right now.
