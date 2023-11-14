trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687965
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar statement on Jamui Sub Inspector Murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
Jamui Daroga Murder Bihar: A Bihar Police Inspector was crushed to death by a tractor in Jamui district of Bihar. On the Jamui incident, Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar said, that incidents keep happening, it is nothing new. In such a situation, a big question that arises is Do mafias have political protection?
