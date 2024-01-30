trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715482
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar's NDA 'wapsi'

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:48 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Cabinet Expansion: Nitish was vowing to defeat Modi weeks ago but yesterday Nitish again joined BJP. If something has changed in Bihar, it is that the opposition has changed. Is Nitish necessary for everyone or is it a compulsion for everyone?

