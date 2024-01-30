trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715826
Bihar Political Crisis: Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Lalu Yadav

Sonam|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: Nitish again joined BJP. Read out CM's oath for the 9th time. The same people who were Nitish's allies till yesterday are now calling him a chameleon. Now, Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Lalu Yadav.

