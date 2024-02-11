trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720206
Bihar Politics Update: Ahead of floor test, Amit Shah talks BJP MLAs in Gaya

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: Before the floor test, many BJP MLAs are present in Bodh Gaya. Amit Shah has also talked to these MLAs. These MLAs are staying in different hotels. The manipulation of MLAs continues before the litmus test to be held on 12th February. Watch at what is going on in Bihar due to the fear of MLAs breaking up?

