Bjp Candidate Sabarkantha Bhikaji Thakor Does Not Want to Contest Lok Sabha Election after Vadodara Mp Ranjan Bhatt

Sonam|Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Before the Lok Sabha elections, two BJP candidates in Gujarat withdrew their names. BJP candidate from Sabarkantha, Bhikhaji Thakor withdrew his name. Vadodara's current BJP MP Ranjanben has also withdrawn her name.

