BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat
|
Updated:
Jun 04, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Amidst trends of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP is ahead on Tikamgarh seat. While in Chhindwara too Kamal Nath has got higher votes as per trends.
All Videos
04:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
02:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
02:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
01:56
JDU's big statement on leaving NDA
00:56
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources
