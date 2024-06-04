Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2755244
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Leads on MP's Chhindwara Seat

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Amidst trends of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP is ahead on Tikamgarh seat. While in Chhindwara too Kamal Nath has got higher votes as per trends.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Play Icon04:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Play Icon02:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
Play Icon02:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
JDU's big statement on leaving NDA
Play Icon01:56
JDU's big statement on leaving NDA
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources
Play Icon00:56
 Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
play icon4:33
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Update: NDA ahead by 296 seats
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
play icon2:30
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Exclusive
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
play icon2:57
Priyanka Gandhi's first reaction on Smriti Irani
JDU's big statement on leaving NDA
play icon1:56
JDU's big statement on leaving NDA
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources
play icon0:56
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference - sources