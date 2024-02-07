trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718620
BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP for lok sabha election

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Now only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, all the political parties are busy in their preparations. Meanwhile, news is coming out that BJP may cancel the tickets of many MPs in UP. Also, the party can give Lok Sabha tickets to many ministers of UP. Watch this special report on BJP's UP plan for Lok Sabha elections.

