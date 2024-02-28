trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725721
BJP MLAs suspended from Himachal Assembly

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
A big action has been taken during proceedings of Himachal Assembly. Around 14 MLAs have been suspended simultaneously during Himachal assembly proceedings. Former CM Jairam Thakur's name is also included in the list of suspended MLAs. Apart from this, name of MLAs like Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surendra Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dilip Thakur and Inder are included.

