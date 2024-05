videoDetails

BJP Woman Supporter Murdered in West Bengal's Nandigram

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Just two days before sixth phase of elections, a BJP woman supporter was murdered and 7 others injured in Nandigram, which is being blamed on Trinamool people. Heavy tension in the area. Let us tell you that the sixth phase in Nandigram will be held on May 25. voting is to take place