Boat catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Andhra Pradesh Fire: Fishermen's boat caught fire in Andhra Pradesh, huge loss estimated Big news is coming out from Andhra Pradesh. Several boats parked on the shore have caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Along with this, the fire has engulfed many boats. As per latest reports, the cause of fire has not been known yet. But pictures show that this fire has caused a lot of damage.
