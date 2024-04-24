Advertisement
Boy's In-Flight Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Goes Viral; Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
Social media viewers have taken notice of an adorable clip which shows a child surprising his mom on her birthday as they travel aboard the Air India Express. The emotional video, which was posted on Instagram by cabin crew executive Afzal Khan, shows the staff workers celebrating the traveler's big day. The video, who has gained over 80k views, displays the team's effort to make the mother's journey memorable. Her crew's gesture, featuring a handcrafted a message and an especially memorable announcement, brightened the birthday of the woman's day.

