Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766349
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Brajmandal Yatra to held again in Haryana's Nuh

|Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Nuh Violence Update: Almost a year has passed since the Nuh violence in Haryana. But once again the police administration in Nuh is on high alert. The reason is that once again a procession is to be organized in Nuh. During the procession last year violence broke out and 7 people lost their lives. But this time the administration and police are fully prepared. Intelligence and surveillance teams are also already active. Despite all this, the challenge for the police administration is no less.

All Videos

Puri Jagannath Mandir's Ratna Bhandar To Open Today
Play Icon19:11
Puri Jagannath Mandir's Ratna Bhandar To Open Today
Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder accused killed in Police Encounter
Play Icon09:08
Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder accused killed in Police Encounter
Shooter in Trump assassination attempt identified
Play Icon27:08
Shooter in Trump assassination attempt identified
PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump
Play Icon17:01
PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how will your day be on 14th July?
Play Icon05:05
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how will your day be on 14th July?

Trending Videos

Puri Jagannath Mandir's Ratna Bhandar To Open Today
play icon19:11
Puri Jagannath Mandir's Ratna Bhandar To Open Today
Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder accused killed in Police Encounter
play icon9:8
Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder accused killed in Police Encounter
Shooter in Trump assassination attempt identified
play icon27:8
Shooter in Trump assassination attempt identified
PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump
play icon17:1
PM Narendra Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how will your day be on 14th July?
play icon5:5
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how will your day be on 14th July?