Brajmandal Yatra to held again in Haryana's Nuh

| Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 02:14 PM IST

Nuh Violence Update: Almost a year has passed since the Nuh violence in Haryana. But once again the police administration in Nuh is on high alert. The reason is that once again a procession is to be organized in Nuh. During the procession last year violence broke out and 7 people lost their lives. But this time the administration and police are fully prepared. Intelligence and surveillance teams are also already active. Despite all this, the challenge for the police administration is no less.