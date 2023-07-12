trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634542
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BREAKING: In Greater Noida, Baba Bageshwar's story created a stampede, more than 5 people fainted

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
BREAKING: There is news of stampede in Baba Bageshwar's story in Greater Noida, please tell that more than 5 people fainted due to the chaos. At the same time, after the incident, the police administration reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
play icon3:37
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
play icon3:37
CONGRESS: विपक्ष की बैठक से पहले कांग्रेस को झटका, अध्यादेश को लेकर कांग्रेस से नाराज है AAP
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
play icon13:9
Delhi Flood: Yamuna water reaches Ring Road, many areas along Yamuna submerged
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
play icon1:27
BALOCHISTAN BREAKING: पाकिस्तान के बलुचिस्तान में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, पाक सेना के 4 जवानों की मौत
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
play icon1:0
Delhi Breaking: दिल्ली में बढ़ा बाढ़ का खतरा, बढ़ते जलस्तर पर केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:31
Watch the heart-wrenching aftermath of deadly floods in Himachal Pradesh
Baba Bageshwar,greater noida katha,stampede in baba bageshwar katha,Zee News,Bageshwar Dham,Baba Bageshwar,pandit dhirendra krishna shastri,Stampede in Baba Bageshwar Divya Darbar,baba bageshwar in greater noida,stempede,बागेश्वर धाम,बाबा बागेश्वर,पंडित धीरेन्द्र कृष्ण शास्त्री,ग्रेटर नोएडा,दिव्य दरबार में भगदड़,बाबा बागेश्वर समाचार,bageshwar baba,Noida,Greater Noida,Jaitpur,Bageshwar Baba in Noida,Story of Bageshwar Baba,जैतपुर,पंडित धीरेंद,10 लोग घायल,