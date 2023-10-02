trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669721
Breaking News: Bloody conflict between two parties over land dispute. Deoria | UP Crime News

Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Deoria district of UP. It is being told that due to land dispute there was a bloody conflict between the two parties. After which 6 people were murdered. Now police officers have reached the spot and investigated the incident site.
