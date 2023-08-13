trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648557
Breaking news: JP Nadda's big attack on Congress - Congress only removed its poverty

|Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
JP NADDA Breaking: BJP National President JP Nadda, while targeting Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, said that Mamata has pushed Bengal into darkness. After visiting Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata, Nadda fiercely surrounded Mamta and Congress. He said that the Congress only removed its poverty.

