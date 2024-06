videoDetails

Breaking News: Union Minister Giriraj Singh's big attack on I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting

Sonam | Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

Voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections is going on. On the other hand side and definition are investors on each other. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made a big attack in the ongoing Indi Alliance meeting in Delhi. He said that these people will not be seen after the results.