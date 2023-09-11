trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660768
Breaking on IND vs PAK Match: Big update on Colombo Weather

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
The teams of India and Pakistan were face to face on 10 September in the Asia Cup Super-4 round match. But due to continuous rain, this match had to be postponed to the reserve day. The result of this match will now be known on the reserve day (11 September). The teams of India and Pakistan will once again face each other at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will start from the same place where it was stopped due to rain. But before this match, a bad news has come out for cricket fans from Colombo.
