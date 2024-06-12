Advertisement
Bulldozer Operation Sparks Chaos in Lucknow's Akbarnagar

|Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Operation Bulldozer is going on for the third day today in Akbarnagar, Lucknow. So far, bulldozer action has been taken on more than 1500 houses and shops. Let us tell you that due to the construction of Kukrail River Front, people illegally settled in Akbarnagar are being shifted to other places and illegal houses and shops are being demolished. These people have also been allotted houses in Para by Lucknow Development Authority. Announcements are being made continuously. Allotment letters are also being given by setting up camps.

