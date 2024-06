videoDetails

Case Registered For Dispute Arising Over Social Media Post in MP

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

There was a fierce dispute between two parties in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. During this, there was stone pelting between the two parties, while the miscreants also pelted stones at the police force that arrived to calm the situation. It is being told that the matter is related to a post on social media, regarding which a complaint was lodged with the police that a youth has posted against a particular religion.