CBI will interrogate CM Kejriwal tomorrow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor scam. He has been summoned for questioning on 16 April at 11 am. Before that, a big meeting of AAP MLAs is going on since this morning.