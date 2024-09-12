Advertisement
Chandigarh blast: Khalistan link emerges

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Chandigarh Blast News Update: Big news is coming in at this time about the grenade attack on the bungalow in Chandigarh. The police has reached the auto in which the accused of throwing the grenade had come. And during interrogation, they have told that one of the accused had a bag hanging on his back and they were not talking much to each other, they just asked to go to Sector 10 and sat in the auto. The auto driver says that he did not know their intention. And when they did the blast, he was very scared and ran away.

