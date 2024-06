videoDetails

Chandrababu Naidu follows the path of CM Yogi

Sonam | Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 12:46 AM IST

The office of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's party YSRCP was demolished in Tadepalle district of Vijayawada on Saturday morning. Bulldozers were used to demolish the office. Soon after this, YSRCP accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's party Telugu Desam Party of doing politics of revenge.