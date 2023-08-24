trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653021
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: ISRO Chief S Somanath Exclusive!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:54 PM IST
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan Landing: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the moon, now what is ISRO's plan ahead, S Somnath said that further missions like Aditya and Gaganyaan are being worked on, but about Will give detailed information later.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

Trending Videos

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
play icon8:50
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan
chandrayaan 3 landing,s somnath on chandrayaan 3,s somnath on chandrayaan 3 successful landing,Pragyan Rover,chandrayaan 3 pragyan rover,chandrayaan 3 news,Vikram lander,chandrayaan 3 update,chandrayaan 3 latest news,isro chandrayaan 3 mission,chandrayaan 3 isro,isro moon mission chandrayaan 3,isro chairman on chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 moon mission,chandrayaan 3 mission,Rover Pragyan,chandrayaan 3 mission soft landing,rover pragyan chandrayaan 3,ISRO,Moon,