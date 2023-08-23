trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652455
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Muslims offered Namaz for the successful landing of Chandrayaan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:26 AM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: The lander module (LM) of India's Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. If this happens, India will create history by becoming the first country in the world to reach the south pole of the Moon, the only natural satellite of the Earth. The lander module consisting of the Vikram lander and the rover (Pragyan) is expected to make a soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.4 pm on Wednesday.
