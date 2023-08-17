trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649928
Chandrayaan-3 Location LIVE: A big explosion on the moon in a few hours!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 mission has achieved a milestone as it has successfully completed the orbit rounding phase which is a significant step towards its goals. Now Chandrayaan is only a few kilometers away from the moon.

