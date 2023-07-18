trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637151
Chandrayaan 3 went up another orbit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
According to the information received from ISRO, Chandrayaan 3 has crossed the second orbit and moved further. Meanwhile, something has been seen on the coast of Australia, due to which people are very surprised.. People are telling the connection of this mysterious thing with Chandrayaan-3.
