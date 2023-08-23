trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652673
Chandrayaan Update: Chandrayaan landing command started, monitoring is being done from ISRO command center

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
The landing of Chandrayaan 3 will take place today at 6:04 pm and the ISRO command center has started commanding the landing of Chandrayaan. ISRO is monitoring.
Trending Videos

