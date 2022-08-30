NewsVideos

Chhattisgarh: 6 dead, 1 rescued from drowning in Ramdaha waterfall in Koriya

In an unfortunate drowning accident in Chhattisgarh, 7 persons from Madhya Pradesh drowned in the Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya. A rescue operating was carried out where one person was safely rescued meanwhile the other 6 died in the waterfall. The bodies of the dead persons have also been recovered.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:40 PM IST
In an unfortunate drowning accident in Chhattisgarh, 7 persons from Madhya Pradesh drowned in the Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya. A rescue operating was carried out where one person was safely rescued meanwhile the other 6 died in the waterfall. The bodies of the dead persons have also been recovered.

All Videos

Freedom would have been incomplete without the Mughals - Congress MP Abdul Khaliq
2:54
Freedom would have been incomplete without the Mughals - Congress MP Abdul Khaliq
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Jharkhand MLAs leave for Raipur
2:24
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Jharkhand MLAs leave for Raipur
Aligarh: 11th class student openly attacked in Aligarh
2:3
Aligarh: 11th class student openly attacked in Aligarh
Badhir News: Kamal Khan arrested for controversial tweet
4:26
Badhir News: Kamal Khan arrested for controversial tweet
Bengaluru Idgah case: The Supreme Court sent the Idgah case to the CJI's bench
2:32
Bengaluru Idgah case: The Supreme Court sent the Idgah case to the CJI's bench

Trending Videos

2:54
Freedom would have been incomplete without the Mughals - Congress MP Abdul Khaliq
2:24
Jharkhand Political Crisis: Jharkhand MLAs leave for Raipur
2:3
Aligarh: 11th class student openly attacked in Aligarh
4:26
Badhir News: Kamal Khan arrested for controversial tweet
2:32
Bengaluru Idgah case: The Supreme Court sent the Idgah case to the CJI's bench