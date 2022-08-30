Chhattisgarh: 6 dead, 1 rescued from drowning in Ramdaha waterfall in Koriya

In an unfortunate drowning accident in Chhattisgarh, 7 persons from Madhya Pradesh drowned in the Ramdaha waterfall in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya. A rescue operating was carried out where one person was safely rescued meanwhile the other 6 died in the waterfall. The bodies of the dead persons have also been recovered.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

