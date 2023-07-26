trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640870
China Recalls Wang Yi As Foreign Minister, Removes 'Missing' Qin Gang

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
In place of previous rising star Qin Gang, who mysteriously disappeared for one month while on the job after just half a year in the position, China chose seasoned diplomat Wang Yi its new foreign minister.
