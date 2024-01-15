trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709982
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress leaders reached Ayodhya after rejecting the invitation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Congress leaders, who rejected the invitation for Pran Pratistha, reached Ayodhya today on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, during which Congress leaders took bath in Saryu and described God as a symbol of faith. Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda said that Lord Ram is a symbol of everyone's faith and is worshiped by everyone. UP Congress President Ajay Rai along with party leaders Avinash Pandey, Deependra Hooda, Akhilesh Pratap Singh took a dip of faith in the Saryu river in Ayodhya.

All Videos

Clash witnessed between Congress workers and people in Ayodhya
Play Icon4:4
Clash witnessed between Congress workers and people in Ayodhya
Sachin Tendulkar issues statement on Deepfake Video
Play Icon6:20
Sachin Tendulkar issues statement on Deepfake Video
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Play Icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon11:50
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

Clash witnessed between Congress workers and people in Ayodhya
play icon4:4
Clash witnessed between Congress workers and people in Ayodhya
Sachin Tendulkar issues statement on Deepfake Video
play icon6:20
Sachin Tendulkar issues statement on Deepfake Video
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:32
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
play icon1:0
140 flights canceled due to dense fog
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon11:50
Champat Rai's Press Confrence on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Congress Leaders Take Holy Dip in Ayodhya's Saryu River,congress in ayodhya,UP Congress Leaders Visit Ayodhya,Makar Sankranti In Saryu Ram Mandir,Congress on Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishtha,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir pran pratishta,ram mandir pran prastisha,ram mandir update,ayodhya ram mandir construction update,ram mandir inauguration,ayodhya ram mandir pran pratishta news,ram mandir ayodhya,congress declines ram mandir invite,Ayodhya Ram Mandir news,