Clashes in Bengal during 7 phase voting, EVM tossed in to pond

|Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 7 Voting: Amid the voting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, reports of violence have emerged from Bengal. TMC and BJP workers clashed in Kultuli assembly of West Bengal. 6 people were injured in this clash. At the same time, the head of a TMC worker has also been fractured. The injured have been taken to the rural hospital. At the same time, angry people in Kultuli threw the EVM into the pond.

