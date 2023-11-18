trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689426
CM Yogi Action on Halal Certification: Yogi government's crackdown on Halal production companies

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
CM Yogi on Halal Certification: Big news is coming from UP on the companies making Halal products.. FIR has been registered against the companies giving Halal certificate in the state.. CM is taking this whole matter seriously and asking the police to take big action. Said for. Now it is being told that products related to Halal certification may be banned.
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Rescue operation stopped after fear of tunnel collapse
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
SUPER 80 News: JP Nadda jumps into Rajasthan election battle
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
MP Record Voting Breaking: Record voting recorded in Madhya Pradesh
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today
SUPER 80 News: PM Modi will campaign in Bharatpur and Nagaur today
5 MIN 25 KHABAR: India vs Australia final match on 19th November
5 MIN 25 KHABAR: India vs Australia final match on 19th November

